Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $146,264.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00454473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,403 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

