ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in ViaSat by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ViaSat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ViaSat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.98 on Thursday. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.18.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

