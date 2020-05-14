Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.40 Million Stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 187,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.69% of Oxford Industries worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,374,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $655.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.