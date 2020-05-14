Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:VIE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 120,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,923. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

