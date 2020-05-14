VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.58 million for the quarter.

VHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 923,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,829. VirnetX has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

