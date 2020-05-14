Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of -0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

