Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $734.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

