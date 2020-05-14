Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.12% of Virtusa worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $17,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $3,173,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

VRTU traded down $8.50 on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $54.41.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

