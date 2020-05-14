Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

