VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.95.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.38. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.