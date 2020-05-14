Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $9,311,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 28,134,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,672,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

