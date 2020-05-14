Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYCO remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Vycor Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.