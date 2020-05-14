Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,783 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

