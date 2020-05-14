Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.42 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.