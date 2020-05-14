Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 18,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

