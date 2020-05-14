Warburg Research Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.57 ($125.08).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €104.90 ($121.98) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is €98.83 and its 200-day moving average is €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

