Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 76,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,355. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $747.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

