Wedbush Boosts Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target to $63.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

