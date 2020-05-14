Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF):

5/11/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

5/8/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

4/17/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

4/7/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

4/2/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Chefs' Warehouse Inc alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.