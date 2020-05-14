Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/29/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/30/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Get Spirit Airlines Incorporated alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.