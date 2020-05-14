Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently:

5/12/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €50.60 ($58.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €46.90 ($54.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €59.80 ($69.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €46.90 ($54.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €59.80 ($69.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Vonovia was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR:VNA opened at €48.05 ($55.87) on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

