Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renren (RENN)

5/9/2020 – Renren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

5/7/2020 – Renren was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

5/4/2020 – Renren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2020 – Renren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

4/30/2020 – Renren was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

4/1/2020 – Renren was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Renren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:RENN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Renren Inc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

