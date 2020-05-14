Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.