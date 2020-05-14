Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 87,688,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,319,781. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

