Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,159 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 52,184,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,770,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

