Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,300 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Welltower by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Welltower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 5,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE:WELL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 5,266,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.