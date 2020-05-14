Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch Sells 167,170 Shares

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,707,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,311. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wendys by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

