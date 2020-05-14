Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 908,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.