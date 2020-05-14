Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total value of $3,014,035.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,934,494.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,645 shares of company stock worth $57,603,691. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.38. 665,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $288.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

