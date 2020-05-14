Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 738.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 652,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

