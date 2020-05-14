Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,635 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 616,397 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 169,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 741,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.