Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,163. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

