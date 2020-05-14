Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,740.57.

BKNG traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,361.77. 410,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,374.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,759.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

