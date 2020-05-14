Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,270,522 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

