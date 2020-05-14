Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $222.87. 48,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

