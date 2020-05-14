Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NGG traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 37,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,476. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

