Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after acquiring an additional 307,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,297. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.