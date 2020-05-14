Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 356,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.