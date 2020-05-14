Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.29. 553,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

