Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 652,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 686,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.35. 2,454,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.