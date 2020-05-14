Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $493.34. 341,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,890. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

