Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,079,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 560.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 466,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,578. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

