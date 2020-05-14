Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 654 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,860. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

