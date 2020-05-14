Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,264. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

