Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 155,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,765. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

