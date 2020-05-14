Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of TD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 394,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,824. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

