Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.55. 88,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

