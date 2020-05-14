Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.57 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $16.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

