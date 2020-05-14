William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,606. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.