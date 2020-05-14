William Blair Comments on Gogo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gogo in a report released on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 27,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,125. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gogo by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 604,611 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gogo by 612.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 548,364 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Gogo by 369.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 362,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 285,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 277,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.